Guru Nanak celebrated at New South Wales parliament

By Asia Samachar Team | AUSTRALIA |

The New South Wales (NSW) parliament once again was the venue for the birth celebration of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak.

On Wednesday (18 Nov), NSW governor Margaret Beazley and a number of other dignitaries took part in the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at the event organised by the Australian Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS).

Also present was NSW opposition leader and shadow minister for multiculturalism Jodi McKay, NSW Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee and NSW first Sikh MP Gurmesh Singh.

