Niranjan Singh (1958-2020), Formerly Telekom Butterworth

Last respects can be paid at Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth on 28 Nov 2020 (Saturday) from 1.00pm -2.45pm. Cortège leaves from Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth at 2.45pm, 28 Nov 2020 (Saturday) for Cremation at Sikh Crematorium, Jalan Siram, Butterworth | Malaysia

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE YAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

NIRANJAN SINGH A/L GURNAM SINGH

(Formerly from Telekom Butterworth)

(17.2.1958 – 27.11.2020)

Age: 62yrs

In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.

Leaving Behind

Wife: Hardeep Kaur a/p Veer Singh

Children / Spouses:

Kirrenjeet kaur / Manjit Singh (MJ)

Shirenjeet Kaur / Surmukh Singh

Harvinderjeet Singh

Grandchildren: Gurpreet Kaur, Reyhanjeet Singh, Alisa Kaur

The Cortège will leaves from Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth at 2.45pm, 28 Nov 2020 (Saturday) for Cremation at Sikh Crematorium, Jalan Siram, Butterworth

Enquiries:

Sirjeet Singh (013-420 0202)

Shirenjeet Kaur (012-878 3187)

Surmukh Singh (016-485 0850)

| Entry: 27 Nov 2020 | Source: Family