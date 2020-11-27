Niranjan Singh (1958-2020), Formerly Telekom Butterworth

Last respects can be paid at Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth on 28 Nov 2020 (Saturday) from 1.00pm -2.45pm. Cortège leaves from Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth at 2.45pm, 28 Nov 2020 (Saturday) for Cremation at Sikh Crematorium, Jalan Siram, Butterworth | Malaysia
JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE YAAYE (SGGS, 1239)
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
NIRANJAN SINGH A/L GURNAM SINGH
(Formerly from Telekom Butterworth)
(17.2.1958 – 27.11.2020)
Age: 62yrs
In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.
Leaving Behind
Wife: Hardeep Kaur a/p Veer Singh
Children / Spouses:
Kirrenjeet kaur / Manjit Singh (MJ)
Shirenjeet Kaur / Surmukh Singh
Harvinderjeet Singh
Grandchildren: Gurpreet Kaur, Reyhanjeet Singh, Alisa Kaur
Last respect can be paid at Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth on 28 Nov 2020 (Saturday) from 1.00pm -2.45pm
The Cortège will leaves from Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth at 2.45pm, 28 Nov 2020 (Saturday) for Cremation at Sikh Crematorium, Jalan Siram, Butterworth
Enquiries:
Sirjeet Singh (013-420 0202)
Shirenjeet Kaur (012-878 3187)
Surmukh Singh (016-485 0850)
| Entry: 27 Nov 2020 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |