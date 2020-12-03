Naginder Singh Dhanoa (Nick) (1953-2020), Pandan Indah, Kuala Lumpur

LAST RESPECT: No. 7 Jalan Pandan Indah 5/11, Pandan Indah, 55100 Kuala Lumpur on 4 Dec 2020 (Friday), at 7 pm onwards. SASKAAR / CREMATION: Cortege arrives at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur, on 5 Dec 2020 (Saturday) at 10am for family & friends to pay last respect followed by Sukhmani Sahib prayers. Cremation will be at 12noon | Malaysia
With a very heavy heart, we wish to inform that Sardar Naginder Singh Dhanoa (Nick) s/o Late Sardar Babu Singh Dhanoa & Late Sardarni Bachan Kaur, husband of Mdm. Amarjit Kaur (Amri) from Pandan Indah, Kuala Lumpur has passed away peacefully on 2nd December 2020. (1953-2020)
SARDAR NAGINDER SINGH DHANOA (NICK)
Age: 67
Village: Talwandi Kalan
Children / Spouse:
Jasmin Kaur Dhanoa / Udhav Prashant Sharda
Ishweer Singh Dhanoa
Grandchildren: Lara Kaur Sharda & Rian Singh Sharda
Siblings:
Bibi Sarjit Kaur Dhanoa@Biba (Melbourne)
Late Sdr Telok Singh Dhanoa
Sdr Juginder Singh Dhanoa@Joe (Shah Alam)
Bibi Kulwant Kaur Dhanoa@Niki (K.Kangsar)
Sdr Bullaveer Singh Dhanoa@Santokh (Kg Chempaka)
Bibi Amar Jeet Kaur Dhanoa
Sdr Charanjit Singh Dhanoa
Family members can pay their last respect at his residence No. 7 Jalan Pandan Indah 5/11, Pandan Indah , 55100 Kuala Lumpur on 4 Dec 2020 (Friday), at 7 pm onwards.
Cortege arrives at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur, on 5 Dec 2020 (Saturday) at 10am for family & friends to pay their last respect followed by Sukhmani Sahib prayers. Cremation will be at 12noon.
Details of Path Da Bhog to be announced thereafter.
Contact:
Jayvinder 019-666 6066
Rishi 016-269 0907
Ishweer (son) 012-339 0057
Please strictly adhere to the CMCO SOP, as stated below
– Only 15 people are allowed inside on a rotation basis at any one time as per CMCO requirement.
– Please wear a face mask and sanitize your hands.
– Please maintain social distancing.
Thank you for all your love and support during this difficult time.
| Entry: 3 Dec 2020 | Source: Family
