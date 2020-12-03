Naginder Singh Dhanoa (Nick) (1953-2020), Pandan Indah, Kuala Lumpur

With a very heavy heart, we wish to inform that Sardar Naginder Singh Dhanoa (Nick) s/o Late Sardar Babu Singh Dhanoa & Late Sardarni Bachan Kaur, husband of Mdm. Amarjit Kaur (Amri) from Pandan Indah, Kuala Lumpur has passed away peacefully on 2nd December 2020. (1953-2020)

SARDAR NAGINDER SINGH DHANOA (NICK)

Age: 67

Village: Talwandi Kalan

Children / Spouse:

Jasmin Kaur Dhanoa / Udhav Prashant Sharda

Ishweer Singh Dhanoa

Grandchildren: Lara Kaur Sharda & Rian Singh Sharda

Siblings:

Bibi Sarjit Kaur Dhanoa@Biba (Melbourne)

Late Sdr Telok Singh Dhanoa

Sdr Juginder Singh Dhanoa@Joe (Shah Alam)

Bibi Kulwant Kaur Dhanoa@Niki (K.Kangsar)

Sdr Bullaveer Singh Dhanoa@Santokh (Kg Chempaka)

Bibi Amar Jeet Kaur Dhanoa

Sdr Charanjit Singh Dhanoa

Family members can pay their last respect at his residence No. 7 Jalan Pandan Indah 5/11, Pandan Indah , 55100 Kuala Lumpur on 4 Dec 2020 (Friday), at 7 pm onwards.

Cortege arrives at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur, on 5 Dec 2020 (Saturday) at 10am for family & friends to pay their last respect followed by Sukhmani Sahib prayers. Cremation will be at 12noon.

Details of Path Da Bhog to be announced thereafter.

Contact:

Jayvinder 019-666 6066

Rishi 016-269 0907

Ishweer (son) 012-339 0057

Please strictly adhere to the CMCO SOP, as stated below

– Only 15 people are allowed inside on a rotation basis at any one time as per CMCO requirement.

– Please wear a face mask and sanitize your hands.

– Please maintain social distancing.

Thank you for all your love and support during this difficult time.