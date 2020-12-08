Panjab scientist declines award to support protesting farmers

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

An Indian minister and hundreds of scientists would surely have been stunned when a Panjab scientist declined a coveted award.

Dr Varinderpal Singh was a joint winner for the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) Golden Jubilee Award for Excellence and Gold Medal, which carried a cash prize of Rs.200,000 and a gold medal.

When called upon to the stage to receive the award yesterday (Dec 7), the principal soil scientist at the Ludhiana-based Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) calmly walked onto the stage, spotting a bright colour jacket and turban. Awaiting on stage was Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda.

As he reached the stage, he stopped short of picking up the award. Instead, he began addressing the minister and the 800-odd participants at the event.

“At this time of crisis for the nation, when our farmers are on the roads, my conscious does not allow me to receive this award,” he said. “The work I did is only for the farmers and for the nation, so I feel I would be guilty if at this moment I receive this award.”

He was reflecting on the millions of Indian farmers who have converged on the outskirts of Delhi in protest of three farm laws hurriedly passed by the federal legislature in September 2019. The laws, touted to be reforms to liberate farmers, are deemed detrimental to the plight of the farmers.

Dr Varinderpal was gracious enough to express gratitude to the minister and the FAI director for the award which he won jointly with Dr K S Subramaniam, professor of soil science and analytical chemistry at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore.

The award is for best work done in the field of plant nutrition. It aims to create incentive for high quality research amongst scientists in India in the field of plant nutrition.

This is his Dr Varinder’s entry at Youtube, accompanying a video of the moment when he went up to the stage for the award.

ਭਾਰਤ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਰਸਾਇਣਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਖਾਦਾਂ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਖੇਤੀ ਖੋਜ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਸੋਨੇ ਦਾ ਤਮਗਾ ਲੈਣ ਤੋਂ ਨਾਂਹ

ਭਾਰਤੀ ਖਾਦ ਸੰਸਥਾ (Fertilizer Association of India) ਨੇ ਭੂਮੀ ਵਿਗਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਉੱਤਮ ਖੋਜ ਲਈ 1 ਲੱਖ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੇ ਇਨਾਮ ਅਤੇ ਸੋਨੇ ਦੇ ਤਮਗੇ ਨਾਲ ਨਿਵਾਜਣ ਲਈ ਮੈਂਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿਖੇ ਸੱਦਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ। ਇਹ ਇਨਾਮ ਮੇਰੀ ਟੀਮ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਯੂਰੀਆ ਖਾਦ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਨਾਲ ਪੂਰੇ ਝਾੜ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ‘ਪੱਤਾ ਰੰਗ ਚਾਰਟ ਵਿਧੀ’ ਦੇ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਵਜੋਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾਣਾ ਸੀ। ਜ਼ਿਕਰਯੋਗ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਵਿਧੀ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਨਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ 750 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਯੂਰੀਆ ਅਤੇ ਅਰਬਾਂ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੇ ਕੀਟ ਨਾਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਾਲਾਨਾ ਬੱਚਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਕੁੱਲ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਹ ਬੱਚਤ ਖ਼ਰਬਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਜਾਣੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਰਸਾਇਣਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਜ਼ਹਿਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਬੱਚਤ ਨਾਲ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਦੀ ਰੋਕਥਾਮ ਅਤੇ ਅਨਾਜ ਦੀ ਗੁਣਵੱਤਾ ਦੇ ਵਾਧੇ ਦੇ ਲਾਭ ਅਣਮੁੱਲ ਹਨ।

ਭਾਰਤ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਜਾਇਜ ਮੰਗਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਨਣ ਦੀ ਬਜਾਏ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਉੱਪਰ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਤਸ਼ੱਦਦ ਦੇ ਰੋਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੰਚ ਉੱਪਰ ਸ਼ਾਂਤਮਈ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਮੈਂ ਕੱਲ ਮਿਤੀ (7 ਦਸੰਬਰ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਮ) ਰਸਾਇਣਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਖਾਦਾਂ ਮੰਤਰੀ, ਭਾਰਤ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਇਹ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਨਾਂਹ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ (ਦੇਖੋ ਨੱਥੀ ਵੀਡੀਓ)।

ਅੰਤਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਪੱਧਰ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਤੋ ਭਾਗ ਲੈ ਰਹੇ 825 ਵਿਗਿਆਨੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਰੋਸ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਮੈਂ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ, ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਖ਼ਤ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਐਮ. ਐਲ. ਮੰਨਦਾਵੀਆ, ਰਸਾਇਣਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਖਾਦਾਂ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਸਤੀਸ਼ ਚੰਦਰ, ਡਾਇਰੈਕਟਰ ਜਨਰਲ, ਭਾਰਤੀ ਖਾਦ ਸੰਸਥਾ ਨੂੰ ਦਸਤੀ ਭੇਟ ਕੀਤਾ। ਨਿਮਰਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਦ੍ਰਿੜ੍ਹਤਾ ਨਾਲ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਲਿਖੇ ਨੱਥੀ ਖ਼ਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੈਂ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਾਲੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਾਸੀ ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਪ੍ਰਸਤਾਵ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਨਗੇ।

ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਮੱਤ ਬਖਸ਼ਣ ਤਾਂ ਜੋ ਸਾਡਾ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਹ ਪੈ ਸਕੇ।

ਨਾਨਕ ਨਾਮ ਚੜ੍ਹਦੀ ਕਲਾ ਤੇਰੇ ਭਾਣੇ ਸਰਬੱਤ ਦਾ ਭਲਾ

ਡਾ. ਵਰਿੰਦਰਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ

