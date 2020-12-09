Aussie cameleers comes to live in The Furnace

By Asia Samachar Team | AUSTRALIA |

Sikhs have a minor role in The Furnace which hits the Australian cinemas starting tomorrow (Dec 10).

Set in the 1890s gold rush of Western Australia, the movie is depicted as an unlikely hero’s tale, navigating greed and the search for identity in a new land.

The feature film illuminates the forgotten history of Australia’s cameleers, who were predominantly Muslim, Sikh and Hindu men from India, Afghanistan and Persia, who traversed the nation’s vast desert interior, forming unique bonds with local Aboriginal people.

Written and directed by Roderick MacKay, it depicts an Afghan cameleer and a bushman racing to melt down gold bars at a secret furnace while being pursued by a police sergeant. The characters speak English, Pashto and the local Yamatji Badimia language.

The movie was shot at Yamatji land around Mount Magnet and Kalbarri, a Western Australia Midwest that comes across as a natural film set.

There is a racially diverse set of supporting characters including Chinese immigrants, Islamic, Sikh and Hindu cameleers, and the Indigenous Australian community, according to one review.

RELATED STORY:

The Deadline: Thai sisters on emotional roller-coaster ride (Asia Samachar, 21 Nov 2020)