Harjeet Singh moves to Malaysia’s health ministry

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Senior civil servant Harjeet Singh has been promoted to deputy secretary general (finance) at Malaysia’s health ministry.

Prior to this, he was the director general of Public Complaints Bureau in the Prime Minister’s Department since March 2016.

Harjeet, 57, joined the Malaysian civil service in August 1989 as an assistant secretary of the Selangor state economic planning unit.

He previously served as deputy sec-gen at two ministries between August 2001 and June 2016. They were the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water and Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (MWFCD).

Harjeet was born in Kota Bharu, Kelantan. His father Hardev Singh retired as a police sargeant while his mother Shavinder Kaur was a housewife.

He is married to Amreeta Kaur who is a director at the Petaling Jaya City Council. They have two girls and one boy.

Harjeet’s personal hobby is photography.