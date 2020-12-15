Singapore Sikh documentary bags award at Indian film festival

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Singapore Sikh documentary ’The Saint Soldier’ made a splash at the Global Indian Film Festival when it picked up the Best Feature Documentary Award.

The documentary, directed by Upneet Kaur-Nagpal of Uptake Media and co-produced by Simranjit Singh, showcases the life of Singapore’s first Sikh Bhai Maharaj Singh.

The Sikhs in Singapore trace their origin to the ‘saint soldier’ from Punjab who was hailed as one of the most ‘wanted’ men during the 19th century Anglo-Sikh wars. He was exiled to Singapore as a state prisoner in 1850 after his infamous arrest by the British. More than 160 years since his death in Outram Prison, he is still widely remembered, and revered.

You can watch the full documentary here.