Small farming town in Malaysia give big shoutout to India’s farmers

Photos by Shanno Randhawa | MALAYSIA |

They may be more than 3,000 kilometers away, but a small Sikh community in a small town in Perak was eager to show their support for the farmers’ protesting against some farm laws in India.

Tanjung Tualang Sikh Settlement came alive a fortnight ago on Dec 6 when its Sikh residents gathered for their own morcha.

They held banners ‘Farmers Lives Matter’, ‘No Farmers No Food’ and ‘We Support Farmers’ as they rode on trucks, cars and motorbikes around the small town about 40km south of Ipoh.

Local photographer Shanno Randhawa captured the moments. Go to her Facebook page to see more of the action.

RELATED STORY:

Panjabi Sikh farmers revolt and BJP/Hinduva corporatisation: Challenges and solutions (Asia Samachar, 14 Dec 2020)