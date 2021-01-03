Jaspal Singh joins Singapore’s competition and consumer commission

The Colombo Plan scholar was former deputy secretary at Singapore's finance and transport ministries

Jaspal Singh Gurbachan Singh, a Colombo Plan scholar who joined the Singapore administrative service in 1978, is one of four new faces to join on the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS).

Jaspal, who is currently a senior research fellow (part-time basis) at Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), was one of the three board members appointed effective 1 Jan.

Prior to joining IPS, Jaspal was the chief executive officer (CEO) of ComfortDelGro (UK & Ireland) for 14 years from 2004 to 2018. As CEO, he headed 12 passenger land transport (bus, coach, taxi and private hire) businesses. These businesses collectively accounted for £500 million in revenue in 2017, or 22% of ComfortDelGro Group’s annual turnover.

Prior to joining the private sector, he had over 26 years of senior executive and board-level experience in the Singapore public sector. His key past appointments in the Singapore public sector include deputy secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Transport, and director of budget at the Ministry of Finance.

He is currently a senior advisor to Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (UK Business) and a board member of Singapore Institute of Directors and University of Newcastle, Singapore.

He graduated with an Advanced Management Programme Certificate and Master in Public Administration from Harvard University. In 1998, he received the Public Administration Medal (Silver).

Jaspal’s appointment was announced in a Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) statement dated 30 Dec 2020. It also announced the appointment of Max Loh Khum Whai, 58, the managing partner at Ernst and Young in Singapore and Brunei since 2019, as the new CCCS chairman.

Two other new board members appointed were Singapore Exchange chief risk officer Koh Puay Eng Agnes and Deutsche Bank (Singapore) chief operating officer (Asia Pacific) and deputy chief country officer Chandra Mallika.

