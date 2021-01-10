Panjabi classes back in swing for Singapore students

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

The teaching of Panjabi language is back in swing. Singapore students learning the language made their way to the Whitley Secondary School yesterday (10 Jan 2021) for the first day of the Panjabi school.

They were welcomed by Singapore Sikh Education Foundation (SSEF) teachers and parent volunteers.

Parents of Primary 1 students were given an overview of the Panjabi language programme by the centre principal followed by a discussion with parent volunteers on the possibilities for 2021. Staggered recesses and dismissal timings ensured that the necessary safe distancing measures were put in place, according to an update at SSEF Facebook page.

SSEF is a self-help group in Singapore providing Punjabi Language education for students from Kindergarten to A Levels.

