Jasbir Kaur Chandi (1959-2021), Selayang

JASBIR KAUR CHANDI
DAUGHTER OF LATE DARSHAN SINGH & LATE KARTAR KAUR
GRAND DAUGHTER OF LATE GOPAL SINGH (KUALA KUBU BHARU)
(12.11.1959 – 01.02.2021)
Village: Badli, Punjab
Residence: Selayang
Husband: Jagee Singh Jhand s/o Late Surjan Singh Jhand
Sons:
Rattan Singh Jhand
Besanth Singh Jhand
Daughters:
Jaspal Kaur Jhand
Harlinda Kaur Jhand
Siblings:
Udam Singh (deceased)
Karam Kaur
Harbhan Singh (deceased)
Selvantah Kaur (deceased)
Harcharan Kaur (deceased)
Jaswant Singh (deceased)
Dalip Singh
Baldev Kaur
Kaldip Kaur
And relatives and friends.
Saskar / Cremation: 3 February 2021, 2.00pm at Sungai Buloh Crematorium Jalan Kusta Sungai Buloh, 47000 Batu, Selangor. Due to the current situation, saskar will be held in the presence of close family members only. Please kindly observe MCO SOP.
Contact:
Rattan Singh 016-4389709
| Entry: 2 Feb 2021 | Source: Family
