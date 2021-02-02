Jasbir Kaur Chandi (1959-2021), Selayang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 3 February 2021, 2.00pm at Sungai Buloh Crematorium Jalan Kusta Sungai Buloh, 47000 Batu, Selangor. Due to the current situation, saskar will be held in the presence of close family members only. Please kindly observe MCO SOP | Malaysia