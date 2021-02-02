Jasbir Kaur Chandi (1959-2021), Selayang

SASKAAR / CREMATION:  3 February 2021, 2.00pm at Sungai Buloh Crematorium Jalan Kusta Sungai Buloh, 47000 Batu, Selangor. Due to the current situation, saskar will be held in the presence of close family members only. Please kindly observe MCO SOP | Malaysia

JASBIR KAUR CHANDI

DAUGHTER OF LATE DARSHAN SINGH & LATE KARTAR KAUR

GRAND DAUGHTER OF LATE GOPAL SINGH (KUALA KUBU BHARU)

(12.11.1959 – 01.02.2021)

Village: Badli, Punjab

Residence: Selayang

Husband: Jagee Singh Jhand s/o Late Surjan Singh Jhand

Sons:

Rattan Singh Jhand

Besanth Singh Jhand

Daughters:

Jaspal Kaur Jhand

Harlinda Kaur Jhand

Siblings:

Udam Singh (deceased)
Karam Kaur
Harbhan Singh (deceased)
Selvantah Kaur (deceased)
Harcharan Kaur (deceased)
Jaswant Singh (deceased)
Dalip Singh
Baldev Kaur
Kaldip Kaur

And relatives and friends.

Saskar / Cremation: 3 February 2021, 2.00pm at Sungai Buloh Crematorium Jalan Kusta Sungai Buloh, 47000 Batu, Selangor. Due to the current situation, saskar will be held in the presence of close family members only. Please kindly observe MCO SOP.

Contact:

Rattan Singh 016-4389709

 

| Entry: 2 Feb 2021 | Source: Family

