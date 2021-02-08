Sikhs join protest against Myanmar military coup

By Asia Samachar Team | MYANMAR |

Some members of the small Sikh community in Myanmar have joined fellow citizens in protesting against a recent military coup that has ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.

“We would like to see the elected government back in power,” a Myanmar Sikh told Asia Samachar in a conversation today. “Protests are happening in many places.”

In the latest development today (Feb 8), police in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw used water cannon against thousands of protesters who had gathered. In Yangon, the nation’s largest city, protesters were reported to have held up Wanted posters featuring the image of Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

On Feb 1, Myanmar’s military stormed into power when they detained state counselor Suu Kyi and president Win Myint in the country’s first coup since 1988.

The move brings to an end a decade civilian rule. In 2015, the Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy came to power. In November 2020, it won another landslide victory in a general election.

However, the victory was short lived as the military claims that the election was marred by fraud and demanded an investigation.