Sardar Surjan Singh Sidhu (1947-2021), Messers Surjan Singh Sidhu & Co (Advocates & Solicitors)

Ek Onkar

SARDAR SURJAN SINGH SIDHU S/O LATE BACHAN SINGH & LATE GURDEV KAUR

Village: Patto Hira Singh

In Loving Memory

1947 – 2021

Passed away peacefully on 17th February 2021

Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones

Children / Spouses

Ranjit Kaur Sidhu (+65 90021414) / Ranjit Singh Togar (+65 91529264)

Dr Jasveer Kaur Sidhu (019 3081505) / Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo (019 3926475)

Ravinderpal Singh Sidhu (012 4774555) / Shiva Zare (014 7013055)

Davinderpal Kaur Sidhu

Grandchildren

Gurkeeratjit Singh Togar / Diren Arasu

Arshbirjit Kaur Togar / Kavissh

Manbirjit Singh Togar / Liraaj

Pearleenjit Kaur Togar

Brother Bhaguvan Singh Sidhu & Family

Late Sister Rashpal Kaur Sidhu & Family

Relatives and Friends

Last respects will be held at Nirvana 2 Kuala Lumpur (Level M2, Hall 2), 16, Jalan Dewan Bahasa, Bukit Seputeh, 50460 Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 18th February 2021 from 3pm till 8pm. (Kindly adhere to the MCO SOP)

Cortege leaves Nirvana 2 KL on Friday, 19th February 2021 at 11am for Nirvana Center (Shah Alam),Taman Perkuburan Sekyen 21, Jalan Pusara 21/1, Off Jubli Perak, 40300 Shah Alam for cremation between 12 noon and 1pm.

Crematorium strictly for family members only.

| Entry: 18 Feb 2021 | Source: Family