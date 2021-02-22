US-born Justin Dhillon keen to don Kenyan soccer jersey

By Asia Samachar Team | US |

Forward Justin Dhillon, son of a Kenyan father and a US mother, hopes to one day don the Kenyan jersey for the World Cup.

The 25-year old US-born and bred professional soccer player recently moved to second-tier side San Antonio for the 2021 USL Championship season.

His father was born and raised in Mombasa, though Justin himself has yet to visit Kenya. But he has dreams of reconnecting with his father’s land of birth.

“In the next 5 years, I see myself in peak performance. I believe with the experience gained throughout my career and the lessons I am constantly learning; I will be reaching my full potential. Who knows, maybe that will entail helping Kenya reach a World Cup,” he told Mozzart Sport in a recent interview.

Kenya’s men team has yet to qualify for the FIFA World Cup competition.

Last month, San Antonio FC signed Justin Dhillon for the new soccer season

“Justin is someone who has been on our radar, and we have tracked him for some time now. He is a great person and goal-scorer who brings an MLS championship-winning mentality and proven USL experience.” SAFC head coach Alen Marcina was quoted in a report at USL Championship website.

He joins San Antonio from Seattle Sounders FC (MLS) where he spent the 2020 season. The forward has been in the Sounders system since 2019, appearing for both Sounders in MLS and the club’s USL Championship side the Tacoma Defiance. Dhillon was part of the 2019 MLS Cup Champion Sounders team, while also producing his best season at the USL Championship level.

In 25 games with the Defiance in 2019, Justin compiled 1,697 minutes played while adding 12 goals, two assists and 13 key passes. On May 21 of that season, Dhillon scored the joint-fastest goal in league history, scoring after only nine seconds. His record was tied last season when San Antonio FC forward Luis Solignac also scored after nine seconds on Sept. 5.

Prior to his time with the Sounders organization, Justin was a member of the LA Galaxy II from 2017 to 2018, making 39 appearances and scoring nine goals. During in his professional career, the 25-year-old has appeared in 71 matches (3,961 minutes) while scoring 22 goals and recording four assists, the report added.

