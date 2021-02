Sdrn Pritam Kor @ Harban Kur (1942-2021), California / Bangsar Park

FUNERAL: 27 Feb 2021 (Saturday) @ 10.30am (Pacific Time) at Fry Memorial Chapel, Tracy, California. PATH DA BHOG: 27 Feb 2021 (Saturday) @ 2.30pm (Pacific Time) at Gurdwara Sahib Tracy, California | Malaysia

SRDN PRITAM KOR @ HARBAN KUR

(25.2.1942 – 15.2.2021)

Village: Buttar

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.

Husband: Late Sdr Gurpal Singh Dhillon

Mother: Mata Nandi Kore w/o Late Sdr Indir Singh Jethuke

Children / Spouses:

Karamjit Kaur Hayer daughter (USA)

Daljit Singh Hayer son in law (USA)

Datin Balvinderjit Kaur Mangat daughter

Dato’ Sukbinder Singh Mangat son in law

Grandchildren:

Robinderpal Singh Hayer

Ishvinderpal Singh Hayer

Malvinderpal Singh Mangat

Funeral: 27 Feb 2021 (Saturday) @ 10.30am (Pacific Time) at Fry Memorial Chapel, Tracy, California

Path da Bhog: 27 Feb 2021 (Saturday) @ 2.30pm (Pacific Time) at Gurdwara Sahib Tracy, California

Contact: 012-4845866 (Datin Binder Mangat)

| Entry: 23 Feb 2021 | Source: Family