Sardar Surjan Singh Sidhu (1947-2021), Messers Surjan Singh Sidhu & Co (Advocates & Solicitors)

IN LOVING MEMORY: Sukhmani Sahib da Path on 14 March 2021 (Sunday) at Dharmak Sabha Gurdwara Niven Road, Singapore. Programme: Sukhmani Sahib da Path 2pm – 4pm followed by Kirtan, Tea and Snacks | Singapore

E k O n k a r

IN LOVING MEMORY

SARDAR SURJAN SINGH SIDHU S/O LATE BACHAN SINGH & LATE GURDEV KAUR

(1947 – 2021)

Village: Patto Hira Singh

Passed away peacefully on 17th February 2021 in Malaysia.

Dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones

Children / Spouses:

Ranjit Kaur Sidhu (+65 90021414) / Ranjit Singh Togar (+65 91529264)

Dr Jasveer Kaur Sidhu / Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo

Ravinderpal Singh Sidhu / Shiva Zare

Davinderpal Kaur Sidhu

Grandchildren:

Gurkeeratjit Singh Togar / Diren Arasu

Arshbirjit Kaur Togar / Kavissh

Manbirjit Singh Togar / Liraaj

Pearleenjit Kaur Togar

Brother Bhaguvan Singh Sidhu & Family

Late Sister Rashpal Kaur Sidhu & Family

Relatives and Friends

Sukhmani Sahib da Path: 14 March 2021 (Sunday) at Dharmak Sabha Gurdwara Niven Road, Singapore. Programme: Sukhmani Sahib da Path 2pm – 4pm followed by Kirtan, Tea and Snacks.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

| Entry: 4 March 2021 | Source: Family