Harbhajan Singh Rai Badhsah (1954-2021), Klang

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG: 13 March 2021 (Saturday), from 9.45am to 12.00 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang. Guru Ka Langgar will be served | Malaysia

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE YAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SURGVASI SARDAR HARBHAJAN SINGH RAI BADHSAH (EX-TNB, KLANG)

SON OF

SURGVASI RUDH SINGH RAI BADHSAH & SURGVASI MATA BHAN KAUR

12.11.1954 – 05.03.2021

Pind: Nandpur, Amritsar

Return to Waheguru on 5 March 2021

A Devoted Husband, Loving Father & Uncle who held his family’s hand for a short while but holds their hearts forever. A Great Friend to all his Friends, A soul that brought joy to many. He was always full of life and joy. Humour extremely generous gave in abundance & ever so helpful. His legacy will live on forever.

DEARLY MISSED AND FOREVER REMEMBERED BY HIS BELOVED

Wife: Sardani Karam Kaur Randhawa, Batu Pahat (ex staff TUDM Subang)

Sons: Sohanjit Singh Rai & Dr Sanjeev Singh Rai

Missed by siblings, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

By Family & Relatives

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG: 13 March 2021 (Saturday), from 9.45am to 12.00 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang. Guru Ka Langgar will be served

Due to CMCO enforced, the Sehaj Path Da Phog will be kept as a small affair. We truly understand if you’re unable to attend. The family wishes to thank everyone for their condolences, prayers and support.

“Death is not extinguishing the light. It is putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.” Rabindranath Tagore. Writer & Artist

Contacts:

Sohanjit Singh (012-3131 586)

Dr Sanjeev Singh (010-2211 445)

| Entry: 12 March 2021 | Source: Family