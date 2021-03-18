Pakistan gets new air force chief

By Asia Samachar Team | PAKISTAN |

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu has been appointed as the new Chief of the Air Staff effective 19 March 2021.

He hails from Sadh village in Punjab’s Gujrat district and is presently serving as Deputy Chief of Air Staff Admin at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

He takes over from Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan who is set to retire on Thursday.