NZ prime minister opens gurdwara sports complex

By Asia Samachar Team | NEW ZEALAND |

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened the sports complex of the Takanini Gudwara yesterday (21 March). Also present was Auckland mayor Philip Bruce Goff.

The new facility for football, cricket, kabbadi, basketball and volleyball is shared with other sports groups and the wider community.

“The Sikh community has also worked hard to contribute to others with its huge effort to provide food parcels and essential services to thousands of families in need during the Covid lockdowns. A big thank you to them from Auckland,” said Goff in a Facebook entry.

