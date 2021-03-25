Istri Satsang Singapore acknowledges Punjabi education on its 75th anniversary

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

As the Istri Satsang Singapore (ISS) celebrates its 75th anniversary, one of the projects dear to their hearts is the teaching of the Punjabi language. Hence, they extended a donation of S$2,100 to Singapore Sikh Education Foundation (SSEF).

The cheque presentation ceremony was held at the Cnetral Sikh Temple (CST) yesterday (24 March). SSEF is a self-help non-profit organisation focusing on providing Punjabi Language education for pupils in mainstream schools in Singapore.

At the same event, the CST women’s wing also presented shawls to members to appreciate their dedication and commitment to the vision of the movement.

ISS president Gurmail Kaur thanked all parties for the support to enable the wing to undertake its activities.

RELATED STORY:

Singapore senior minister attends Istri Sat Sang 70th anniversary (Asia Samachar, 8 April 2016)

Sikh ladies hail Singapore frontliners battling Covid-19 (Asia Samachar, 6 March 2020)