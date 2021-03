Saran Kaur (Minder) (1939-2021), Jalan Ipoh

PATH DA BHOG: 4 April 2021 (Sunday) from 10 am to 11.30 am at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa (KL) followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARAN KAUR (MINDER)

D/o Late Tota Singh (Seremban)

Wife of Late Ajmer Singh (Jalan Ipoh)

Age: 81

Passed away peacefully on 22 March 2021.

Dearly and fondly missed by:

Children/ Spouse:

Nasif Kaur / Baldeve Singh

Pramjit Singh / Amerjeet Kaur

Haramarjit Kaur

Grandchildren:

Rupinder Kaur, Ashvinder Singh, Malvinder Singh, Dr Malinder Kaur (Dr Kiran Jayaprakash), Delvinder Singh, Manisha Manvinder Kaur

Siblings, relatives and friends

Paath da bhog will be held on 4 April 2021 (Sunday) from 10 am to 11.30 am at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa (KL) followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Kindly adhere to the SOP during this CMCO period.

Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You are loved dearly, And will be missed beyond measure.

Tel: 017-6855408 (Ashvin), 012-7081753 (Malvin), 012-2522156 (Baldeve), 012-2961410 (Pramjit)

