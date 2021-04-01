Seasoned Sikh lawyer joins Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority

Sarjit Singh Gill, a senior partner at Singapore law firm Shook Lin & Bok, will now be part of the team that overlooks the nation's physical development and government land sales

Sarjit Singh Gill, a seasoned Singapore lawyer experienced in litigation and arbitration matters, has been appointed to the nation’s Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) board effective today (1 April).

Sarjit is a senior partner at Singapore law firm Shook Lin & Bok LLP.

He is one of the four new members joining the board chaired by Peter Ho Hak Ean, who is also the senior advisor to the Centre for Strategic Futures at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Their appointments were announced in a joined statement from Ministry of National Development and URA released yesterday.

URA is tasked to manage Singapore’s physical development in a sustainable manner. Among others, it evaluates and grants planning approvals for developments through its development control, urban design and conservation guidelines. It also acts as the main government land sales agent.

Sarjit has extensive experience in a broad range of litigation and arbitration matters, with a special focus on corporate and commercial disputes, banking-related disputes, shareholders’ disputes, professional negligence and fraud, according to the law firm’s website.

He also has an active international arbitration practice, having acted both for and against Indian parties in international arbitration matters.

With more than 40 years of experience, Sarjit is also involved in many domestic and cross-border restructuring and insolvency matters.

Sarjit is a board member of the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore and has served on the board of the Central Provident Fund from 2012 to 2018. He is a member of the Life Imprisonment Review Board, President’s Pleasure Review Board and Long Imprisonment Review Board.

He was also recently appointed to be a member of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) panel of arbitrators.

