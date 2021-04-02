Malaysia’s Vaisakhi annual kick-off goes hybrid, PM Muhyiddin to join hi tea

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

When Vaisakhi came around last year, Sikhs in Malaysia were unable to celebrate it in their usual style due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. It was similar stories for Sikhs in many other parts of the world, as well.

This time around, they are able to hold programmes at gurdwaras and other venues, though at a smaller scale.

Hence, the annual kick-off for Malaysia’s Vaisakhi is back, but in a slightly different fashion. As in the past years, Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM) will hold the Vaisakhi Grand Event. This year, the event goes hybrid – a mixture of on-site and virtual events.

SNSM’s Virtual Vaisakhi Grand Event, as the event is called, will be held from April 2-5. The on-site kirtan and talks will be held at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan, one of the gurdwaras in Kuala Lumpur. The programmes will be streamed live over SikhInside.

“Members of the Sikh Sanggat are encouraged to join virtually as the gurdwara can accommodate a maximum of 300 people at any one time,” one SNSM organising team official told Asia Samachar.

Today’s (Friday) programme runs from 5pm-10pm. On Saturday (April 3), it will be from 5.30am to 10.15pm while on Sunday (April 4), it will be from 5.30am to 9pm.

“This year, the event will be entirely consist of local kirtanis,” he added. Kirtan is the singing of the Sikh scriptures, usually accompanied with musical instruments like harmonium and table, as well as stringed instruments like the rabab.

On 12 April, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to join a Vaisakhi Hi Tea at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. The event is organised by the Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC), an umbrella body for the more than 110 gurdwaras (Sikh places of worship) in Malaysia.

