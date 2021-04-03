Celebrate Vaisakhi with Malaysian-made delicious kulfi

Kulfiwala By Rai has come up with more than a dozen varieties to suit your taste bud. Check out this Malaysian-made kulfi maker

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Game for homemade kulfi for Vaisakhi? Then give Kulfiwala By Rai a go as you prepare to celebrate Vaisakhi.

Powered by Hari Singh Rai, this local kulfi maker has come up with more than a dozen varieties to suit your taste bud.

What’s kulfi? Well, think of it as an Indian ice cream, but something way creamier, richer and denser.

But kulfi is not something that you can easily get your hands on as it is usually only sold at Northern Indian restaurants. Kulfiwala By Rai is set to change that by bringing their product to the market.

The original flavour, called Kesar Kulfi, is made with saffron and is capable of standing shoulder to shoulder with any ice cream. Other traditional must-have flavours include Pista and Almond.

If you are the adventurous type, then you you may want to try ABC, Pandan Gula Melaka, Butterscotch, Rum and Raisin (non-halal), Gulab Jamun, Coffee, Creme Brulee and Strawberry kulfi.

The Gulab Jamun variation is a milky, chewy globe of gulab jamun sunk into a sea of creamy, sweet kulfi. Even the gulab jamun is homemade.

To give the Indian dessert a local twist, Kulfi lovers get to try it with a spoonful of the pale green Pandan Gula Melaka.

As Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi, Kulfiwala By Rai has whipped up a festival special. The Vaisakhi Special consists of 5 each of pista kulfi, almond kulfi, gulab jamun kulfi and jalebi kulfi, plus a box of hearts (10 pieces of bite size frozen kulfi). They come for RM100 (delivery charges not included).

The offer lasts till 14 April 2021. (See more details at Asia Samachar facebook and Insta).

You can connect with Kulfiwala by Rai here: Insta: kulfiwala.byrai; FB: Kulfiwalabyrai; Whatsapp: 016-8777748

RELATED STORY:

First-time Panjab hotelier ‘hopeful’ about the future (Asia Samachar, 31 March 2021)