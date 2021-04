Gurbachan Kaur (1931-2021), Ipoh

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 7 April 2021 (Wednesday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium. Cortege will leave residence (No. 108, Lorong Jelapang 6, Jelapang Tambahan, 30020 Ipoh, Perak) at 1pm | Malaysia

ਆਗਿਆ ਆਵੈ ਆਗਿਆ ਜਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਜਾ ਭਾਵੈ ਤਾ ਲਏ ਸਮਾਇ ॥੬॥

Aagiaa Aavai Aagiaa Jaae || Naanak Jaa Bhaavai Thaa Leae Samaae ||6||

By His Will we come, and by His Will we go. O Nanak, when it pleases Him, then He absorbs us into Himself. ||6|| (SGGS, 294)

MADAM GURBACHAN KAUR A/P DALIP SINGH Mata Ji passed away peacefully at home on 6 April 2021 (Tuesday) Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 7 April 2021 (Wednesday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium. Cortege will leave residence (No. 108, Lorong Jelapang 6, Jelapang Tambahan, 30020 Ipoh, Perak) at 1pm. Path Da Bhog: To be updated. Contact: Ninderjeet Kaur (016-4427105) Mahindar Singh (016-3893320)

| Entry: 6 April 2021 | Source: Family