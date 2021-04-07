Tasvinderjit Singh promoted as director at Malaysian-based futures company

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Tasvinderjit Singh, a Malaysian-based futures broker with more than two decades industry experience, continues to sharpen his skills at a futures firm now equally owned by a major China securities company.

He was recently promoted to director for sales and dealing at CGS-CIMB Futures Sdn Bhd, according to an update at his LindkenIn profile.

CGS-CIMB Futures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGS-CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd, a 50-50 joint venture between CIMB Group Sdn Bhd and China Galaxy International Financial Holdings Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd (CGS).

Tasvinderjit, previously an associate director for sales and dealing, joined the company in 1995.

In 2017, CIMB’s securities business caught the eye of CGS, one of the largest securities companies in China. It led to the JV with stockbroking business spanning Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, India, the UK and the US.

The joint venture marked the first foray by a Chinese stockbroker into Southeast Asia.

