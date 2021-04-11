Beahro Kaur (1950-2021), Ex Motorola, Petaling Jaya

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 12 Apr 2021 (Monday) at Cheras Crematorium Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur. Cortege leaves residence at No. 1, Jalan Mutiara Satu, Taman Mutiara Barat, Cheras 56000, Kuala Lumpur, at 1.15pm | Malaysia
BEAHRO KAUR D/O SAUDAGAR SINGH
(1.12.1950 – 11.4.2021)
Husband: Bhag Singh s/o Teja Singh (deceased) Advocate & Solicitor
Children: Meijinder Kaur, Ashvinder Kaur
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 12 Apr 2021 (Monday) at Cheras Crematorium Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur
Cortege leaves residence at No. 1, Jalan Mutiara Satu, Taman Mutiara Barat, Cheras 56000, Kuala Lumpur, at 1.15pm.
Path da Bhog: TBA
Contact:
012 9102055 (Ajmer)
012 9898940 (Harinder)
We are saddened by the passing of our beloved mother. Her fight against her illness for the last decade is testament to her eternal optimism and strength. She was a joy to be around and loved by many for her kindness. We’d like to thank everyone for your kind wishes and support during this difficult time. – Meijinder & Ashvinder
| Entry: 11 April 2021 | Source: Family
