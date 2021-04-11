Savinder Kaur bags 800m gold for Selangor at Malaysia Open Athletics GP Championships

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Middle distance runner Savinder Kaur Joginder Singh bagged the gold for Selangor in the women’s 800m at the Malaysia Open Athletics GP Championships at the National Sports Council (MSN) Mini Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday (10 April).

She was trailed by Padhmaloshini from Johor and V. Shankari from Selangor.

Some of her recent major victories was when she won the same event at the Thailand Open Track and Field Championships in 2019. The 22-year old athlete, who had earlier undertaken a self-underwritten 40-day training stint in Kenya, clocked a season best 2:14.13 but her efforts was off her then personal best of 2:11.95.

