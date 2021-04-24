Singapore Sikhs hold dialogue on Covid-19 vaccination

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) and the Sikh Advisory Board (SAB) today (24 April 2021) jointly organised a dialogue session on why one should take the Covid-19 vaccination, attended by some 50 people.

Ministry of Health primary and community care division resident Dr Kamala Priya Jayaprakash presented on COVID-19 and various aspects of the vaccination programme. Tan Tock Seng Hospital senior nurse manager Harbhajan Singh then spoke about his personal experience on taking the vaccination, according to an update at SKA social media.

.

The presentations were followed by a panel discussion moderated by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Gurpal Singh.

RELATED STORY:

Century-old KL crematorium will accept Covid-19 victims (Asia Samachar, 4 April 2020)