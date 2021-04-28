TGV’s Sukhbir Sidhu joins iQiyi International as media sales head

With Sukhbir’s contribution in developing strategic and creative ideas, TGV bagged Gold in the 2019 Malaysia Media Awards.

Sukhbir Sidhu, who states in his business profile that media sales runs in his blood, has joined Chinese video streaming giant subsidiary iQiyi International.

The move comes on the back of iQiyi’s recent string of partnerships with Media Prima Bhd and Celcom Axiata Bhd.

Prior to the appointment, industry veteran Sukhbir was TGV Cinemas’ media and corporate sales head. With Sukhbir’s contribution in developing strategic and creative ideas, TGV bagged Gold in the 2019 Malaysia Media Awards.

He comes joins iQiyi with over 15 years of experience in the media sales industry and has accumulated a wealth of experience at forging loyalty with clients and introducing new forms of advertising opportunities and sponsorships. In his new role, he will lead the media sales operations and strategic planning to enhance iQiyi International’s network portfolio in Malaysia.

“I am honoured to be on board iQiyi and to build on the solid foundation and momentum achieved since 2019,” Sukhbir told MARKETING Magazine.

“During my five years career journey with TGV Cinemas, I am proud to be a part of the cinema ADEX success growth year on year (YOY) apart from the most memorable TGV Cinemas campaign of introducing the nation’s first ever tie-up between a cinema and a beauty brand.

His previous roles included as advertising sales head at Star Radio Group and a senior associate at Astro Radio Sdn Bhd.

Also coming on board iQiyi International is Keith Pua as senior sales manager for Malaysia.

“We’ve seen significant momentum since launching locally, to become a top streaming service with a significant and sizeable user base in a short period of time,” Dinesh Ratnam iQiyi country manager for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, told the magazine. “Therefore we felt the time was right to establish a local media sales team to help brands fully leverage our customised advertising solutions to target the digital-first, millennial audience base we are seeing on our platform.”

In March, the Baidu-backed China company expansion to Malaysia came out in the open when it was announced that iQiyi was teaming up Primeworks Studio, the content production and distribution arm of Celcom Axiata and Media Prima, to boost its footprint in Malaysia.

The partnership, inked through its subsidiary iQiyi International, was aimed at positioning the group as the preferred streaming destination for Asian entertainment, ad personalisation and targeted digital video advertising.

