Karnjote Singh joins HSBC Singapore as VP loan management

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Karnjote Singh, a chartered accountant and corporate restructuring professional, has joined HSBC as a vice president for loan management, based in Singapore.

He joined the bank this month after a short stint as Deloitte’s restructuring services head based in Qatar, according to his LinkedIn update.

Prior to that, he was accounting firm Borrelli Walsh as a senior manager for corporate restructuring and insolvency for over five years between 2015 and 2020. Before that, he was a senior associate for audit and assurance at Ernst & Young.

Karnjote, who holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (B.Acc.) from Nanyang Business School (NTU), is a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA).

