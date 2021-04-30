Mdm Suvinder Kaur Bishan Singh (1952-2021), Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

MDM SUVINDER KAUR BISHAN SINGH

20.10.1952 – 30.04.2021

Husband: Sardar Daya Singh Singara Singh

Children / Spouses: Kiran, Harjeet, Sharen, Kawal, Raj, Ramindar, Jaspal, Vish

Grandchildren: Hameeshya, Aadeesh, Jaidev, Gulveer, Arjan

Extended relatives and friends

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.00pm, 1 May 2021 (Saturday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: 16 May 2021 (Sunday), 10.30am onwards, at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur

If you are attending, please adhere to social distancing rules and wear masks.

Family would like to thank relatives and friends for their love, care and support. She would have liked all who knew her to celebrate her life and bring a smile on their face when they think of her.

Contacts:

Prem Singh 019 227 8747

Harbans Kaur 012 395 5432

Jaspal Singh 016 668 5077

A Poem for Bi’

Bi’ gave us the world

Put it at our feet

With her at our side

There was nothing we could not beat

A strong woman

She never lost sight

Though at times, things seemed helpless

She taught us how to fight

Bi’ has shown us how

Through times of much sorrow

To look to the future

And new days of tomorrow

Even though times may be hard

And all we feel is pain

We know she will say ‘remember, this too shall pass’

Like an overcast sky, the clouds and the rain

So it is with heavy hearts

And tears in our eyes

That we lay her down to rest

And say our last goodbyes​

A loving, kind, and gracious soul we will dearly miss,

Now it is time to depart

You are now free Bi’

We will meet one day and be one in Waheguru’s heart