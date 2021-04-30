Mdm Suvinder Kaur Bishan Singh (1952-2021), Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

SASKAAR / CREMATION: IN MEMORIAM: 2.00pm, 1 May 2021 (Saturday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. PATH DA BHOG: 16 May 2021 (Sunday), 10.30am onwards, at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia
MDM SUVINDER KAUR BISHAN SINGH
20.10.1952 – 30.04.2021
Husband: Sardar Daya Singh Singara Singh
Children / Spouses: Kiran, Harjeet, Sharen, Kawal, Raj, Ramindar, Jaspal, Vish
Grandchildren: Hameeshya, Aadeesh, Jaidev, Gulveer, Arjan
Extended relatives and friends
Saskaar / Cremation: 2.00pm, 1 May 2021 (Saturday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Path da Bhog: 16 May 2021 (Sunday), 10.30am onwards, at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur
If you are attending, please adhere to social distancing rules and wear masks.
Family would like to thank relatives and friends for their love, care and support. She would have liked all who knew her to celebrate her life and bring a smile on their face when they think of her.
Contacts:
Prem Singh 019 227 8747
Harbans Kaur 012 395 5432
Jaspal Singh 016 668 5077
A Poem for Bi’
Bi’ gave us the world
Put it at our feet
With her at our side
There was nothing we could not beat
A strong woman
She never lost sight
Though at times, things seemed helpless
She taught us how to fight
Bi’ has shown us how
Through times of much sorrow
To look to the future
And new days of tomorrow
Even though times may be hard
And all we feel is pain
We know she will say ‘remember, this too shall pass’
Like an overcast sky, the clouds and the rain
So it is with heavy hearts
And tears in our eyes
That we lay her down to rest
And say our last goodbyes
A loving, kind, and gracious soul we will dearly miss,
Now it is time to depart
You are now free Bi’
We will meet one day and be one in Waheguru’s heart
| Entry: 30 April 2021 | Source: Family
