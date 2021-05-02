A Sikh sibling soccer showdown at Wembley

Twins Amar and Arjun Singh Purewal set to appear in FA Vase final, making them first British South Asian brothers to line up against each other under the arch in a Wembley Cup final

Twins Amar and Arjun Singh Purewal are set to make history when they play against one another at Wembley Stadium in FA Vase final on Monday.

They will be the first British South Asian brothers to line up against each other under the arch in a Wembley Cup final, according to British media reports.

The Football Association Challenge Vase is an annual football competition for teams playing in Steps 5 and 6 of the English national league system.

They have obviously played alongside one another for much of their careers. But this time around, they find themselves on opposing sides when Amar’s Hebburn Town play Arjun’s Consett AFC in a rare North-East derby in last season’s rescheduled FA Vase final, reports SkySports News.

The Purewal brothers are no strangers to making history and are iconic figures in the North East having between them played for clubs including Darlington, Durham City, Jarrow and West Auckland.

The 31-year-olds entered the record books as teenagers back in 2008 when they became the first twins ever to score in the same FA Cup tie, both netting for Bishop Auckland in a 3-2 Extra Preliminary Round win over Darlington RA, the report added.

Amar and Arjun also both play for the Panjab FA, who are recognised as a CONIFA (Confederation of Independent Football Associations) nation. The twins’ boss at international level, Manraj Singh Sucha, is thrilled they are finally getting the recognition they deserve as British South Asian football trailblazers.

The brothers co-own a sports coaching company that works with schools, clubs and communities in the north east – and Amar hopes to encourage involvement at all levels of football, reports BBC Sports.

