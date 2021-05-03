‘Hardworking’ Sikh man recounts vicious hate-fueled New York hammer attack

By Angrej Singh | New York Daily News |

A Sikh man who was the victim of a vicious hammer attack in Brooklyn spoke out Saturday about the crime, saying his assailant was fueled by racial hatred.

Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, of Astoria, described the violent incident during a “Stop Hate Crime” event at Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park in South Richmond Hill, Queens, that was attended by state lawmakers and local advocates.

Ahluwalia said the man assaulted him April 26 at his workplace, the Quality Inn at 120 Osborn St. in Brownsville.

“It was about 8 a.m. A Black guy came into the lobby of the hotel and started shouting,” Ahluwalia recounted. “The front desk lady asked him, ‘Sir, do you need help?’”

Ahluwalia said he stepped into the lobby to speak with the man and to seek the hotel security guard.

At that point, the assailant “started running towards me, very fast, and he put his hand in the pocket — I thought, ‘He’s pulling out a gun.’”

Ahluwalia said he pleaded with the man, “What happened? You’re my brother.” But the assailant shot back: “You’re not the same skin,” Ahluwalia said.

The man “banged on my head with the hammer so hard,” Ahluwalia recounted. He said the assailant then screamed, “I don’t like you,” and fled.

A Sikh man who was the victim of a vicious hammer attack in Brooklyn spoke out Saturday.

“After that, like, for some time I couldn’t feel what happened with me,” he said, adding he was eventually taken to an emergency room.

“I couldn’t sleep. I had a big bump on my head,” he said. “I could fall — feeling dizziness, and the next morning I went to the doctor.”

He said five days later, he still felt anxious and fearful.

“I didn’t do anything… I don’t deserve this,” he lamented. “I’m a hardworking guy, wake up in the morning 6 a.m. and go home at 7 p.m.”

Singh gave reporters surveillance video showing some of the incident. Police on Saturday released pictures of the suspect in the case, who was still being sought.

Read the full story, ‘Sikh man recounts vicious hate-fueled Brooklyn hammer attack; police release surveillance pictures of suspect’ (New York Daily News, 1 May 2021), here.

RELATED STORY:

Orangevale gurdwara hit with racist graffiti night after grand opening (Asia Samachar, 15 Jan 2021)