Amazing Purewal moment at Wembley finals

By Asia Samachar | BRITAN |

Wembley had a Sikh moment when amazing images appeared showing Hebburn Town’s Amar Purewal seek out his twin brother Arjun, who is captain of Consett, as the Hebburn goal scorer leaves the pitch. The twins played for either side in the FA Vase Final yesterday (3 May).

Hebburn won the trophy with a 3-2 victory.

The twins made history as the first British South Asian brothers to line up against each other under the arch in a Wembley Cup final, according to British media reports.

The Football Association Challenge Vase is an annual football competition for teams playing in Steps 5 and 6 of the English national league system.

