Punjab no vaccines for 18-45 age group, daily cases to hit 10,000 – Report

Punjab requires 264,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to innoculate those between the ages of 18 and 45 but currently had no shots.

This is coming at a time when the Indian state’s death toll connected to the coronavirus has crossed the 10,000-mark and experts experts the state has to see the worst as the number of cases may hit 10,000 per day in the third week of May, reports Tribune News Service.

Advocate General Atul Nanda told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the state had written to vaccine manufacturers SII and Bharat Biotech but had not received the doses.

The court has asked the Government of India to consider reorientation of oxygen supply in a manner that the allocated quota reaches all the states within time to avoid loss of life due to oxygen deficit, the report added.

The court said the situation in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana appeared to be critical. The central government maintained that the quota of oxygen has been increased and a decision was taken in this regard on May 5.

On Covid-19 numbers, the report said 33% of the fatalities came in the last 40 days. “We are expecting plateau after that and then cases may decline in June,” said Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, state’s nodal officer for Covid.

