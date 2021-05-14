Phajan Singh (1937-2021), Tapah

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 15 May 2021 (Saturday), at Tapah Sikh Crematorium. Cortege leaves No 159, Jalan SD 2/4, Taman Sri Damai 2, 35000, Tapah, Perak, at 1pm | Malaysia
PHAJAN SINGH S/O LATE HAZARA SINGH
Village: Vein Puin
Age: 84
The family of Phajan Singh is deeply saddened to inform that he passed away peacefully in the early morning of 14 May 2021.
Leaving behind:
Wife: Karnailo Kaur
Children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, family & friends.
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 15 May 2021 (Saturday), at Tapah Sikh Crematorium
Cortege leaves from No 159, Jalan SD 2/4, Taman Sri Damai 2, 35000, Tapah, Perak, at 1pm
Path Da Bhog: 30 May 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Tapah
Contacts:
Ravinder Singh 013 – 257 5670
Charanjit Kaur 010 – 467 9837
Dr Inderjit Singh 017 – 520 2010
(Please observe the MCO guidelines. We understand if you’re unable to attend due to the restrictions and we thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.)
