Phajan Singh (1937-2021), Tapah

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 15 May 2021 (Saturday), at Tapah Sikh Crematorium. Cortege leaves No 159, Jalan SD 2/4, Taman Sri Damai 2, 35000, Tapah, Perak, at 1pm | Malaysia

PHAJAN SINGH S/O LATE HAZARA SINGH

Village: Vein Puin

Age: 84

The family of Phajan Singh is deeply saddened to inform that he passed away peacefully in the early morning of 14 May 2021.

Leaving behind:

Wife: Karnailo Kaur

Children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, family & friends.

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 15 May 2021 (Saturday), at Tapah Sikh Crematorium

Cortege leaves from No 159, Jalan SD 2/4, Taman Sri Damai 2, 35000, Tapah, Perak, at 1pm

Path Da Bhog: 30 May 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Tapah

Contacts:

Ravinder Singh 013 – 257 5670

Charanjit Kaur 010 – 467 9837

Dr Inderjit Singh 017 – 520 2010

(Please observe the MCO guidelines. We understand if you’re unable to attend due to the restrictions and we thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.)

| Entry: 14 May 2021 | Source: Family