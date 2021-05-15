First Sikh female Scottish lawmaker recites Sikh prayer

By Asia Samachar | SCOTLAND |

Pam Gosal joined the ranks of Scottish lawmakers earlier this week to set a number of firsts for the Sikh community.

For. Start, the 49-year-old is the newly elected Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for West Scotland representing the Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party.

“As the first female Sikh MSP I am humbled to have been able to read the Mool Mantar, a Sikh prayer before taking the oath as a Member of Scottish Parliament,” she shared in a social media posting. “This is a historic moment as is is the first time a parliamentarian across the United Kingdom has read from the Sikh scriptures inside Parliament.”

She sat in the chamber as an MSP for the firth time on 11 May 2021.

She is also the first female MSP elected to the Scottish Parliament from an Indian background, she added.

Born in Glasgow. Pam who has lived in Scotland most of her life took her first step into the world of politics when she stood in the 2019 general election.

Pam has built up a wealth of knowledge and experience over thirty years across public, private and voluntary sectors, working on economic development, inward investment, business, cultural, legal, and regulatory policies both in Scotland and England, according to her profile at her media platforms.

She has completed a BA in Consumer Law, MBA and is currently finishing her PhD.

Pam is a co-founder and chair of the Scottish Conservative friends of BAME (SCBAME), the first umbrella organisation affiliated with the Scottish Conservative Party to reach out to BAME communities in Scotland.

She is the deputy chair for the Scottish Conservative Women’s Organisation (CWO) which is a national group of Conservative men and women who are actively engaged in promoting, supporting, and encouraging women to take up an active role within the party, whether that is as an activist, a supporter, or a candidate.

Pam is also the Director of Conservative Friends of India Scotland (CFIS). This organisation seeks to build stronger links between the Conservative Party and the British Indian community in Scotland.

