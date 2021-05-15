Dr Jagendra Singh Sandhu (1944-2021), Klinik Sandhu, Senai, Johor

Sukhmani Sahib at 9.00am followed by Paath Da Bhog at 11.30am on 22 May 2021 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru, Jalan Trus, 80000 Johor Bahru

PATH DA BHOG:

DR JAGENDRA SINGH SANDHU S/O SURJAN SINGH

(1944-2021)

Klinik Sandhu, Senai, Johor

Passed away peacefully on 12 May 2021

Dearly missed & fondly remembered by loved ones.

Beloved Wife: Harjeet Kaur

Son: Jasvinder Singh Sandhu

Daughter: Jagdish Kaur Sandhu

Brothers: Jasbir Singh Sandhu & Jagjeet Singh Sandhu (deceased)

Contacts: Jagdish Kaur 012-7125673

In light of the current MCO, we request that all attendees adhere to the official SOP set by the authorities. We understand if you are unable to attend due to the restrictions.

We thank everyone for their assistance & prayers.

| Entry: 15 May 2021 | Source: Family