Arjan Singh Bhullar makes kickboxing history

By Asia Samachar | SINGAPORE |

Arjan Singh Bhullar made history today (15 May 2021) when he defeated longtime kickboxing heavyweight king Brandon “The Truth” Vera to become the first-ever Sikh Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) world champion.

The 34-year old Canadian earned a decisive second-round TKO to claim the ONE Heavyweight World Title in a duel in Singapore.

The victory becomes all the significant as the massive Filipino-American opponent was six-year reigning champion. See more about the fight here.

In a recent interview with Baaz News, Arjan was asked how has his Sikh faith helped him in this journey toward becoming a world MMA champion?

His response: “Sikhi has been a huge influence. My faith is a big deal in my approach. Our bloodline speaks to our warrior lineage. I directly connect with that. It is who I am. I get inspired by our history and try to bring that with me in my own journey. You train and try to be as ready as possible but at the end of it all you have to go in with faith, and I have that faith it will work out and that my story is within the play of a higher power which I am here to fulfill. If I am fortunate enough to be blessed with this big achievement, my give back is going to be even bigger, and that’s what Sikhi is about.”

