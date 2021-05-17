Scaled down programmes in memory of Malacca’s iconic granthi

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |

For the second year running, there will be no large scale programmes in the memory of Baba Sohan Singh.

Gurdwara Sahib Malacca (GSM) will be holding an e-Akhand Path from May 21-23, with seating in the darbar sahib (prayer hall) limited to 30 people.

The programme begins with Asa Ki Var at 6.30am on Friday while the continuous reading of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS), called akhand path, will begin at 8.30am.

On its part, the Sant Sohan Singh Ji Melaka Memorial Society Malaysia, popularly known as the Vidyala, will hold a sahej path, with the path da bhog to be held at 12m on May 23 at the Vidyala building which is located at the other end of the gurdwara building.

Sohan Singh (1901-1972), the former granthi of Malacca gurdwara, is one of the most respected Sikhs in the region.

Officially known as the Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji Yaadghari Semagam, it is usually simply called the Malacca barsi.

