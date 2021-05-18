Invitation to Contractors for Khalsa Land development project

(Advertisement)

SIKH NAUJAWAN SABHA MALAYSIA

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM) is currently undertaking the development of Khalsa Land at Kuala Kubu Bharu.

Under Phase 1A of the Development Project, the following facilities have been planned:-

a) Semi Detached Resident Manager’s Quarters + GuestHouse (Total built up area of circa 2,400 sq ft); and

b) Elevated Water Storage Tank (About 5-storey high RC structure).

INVITATION TO CONTRACTORS

As part of the Contractor prequalification exercise, interested Contractors are invited to register their interest with us to bid for the construction of either one or both of these structures.

Interested parties must meet the following criteria :-

i) be registered with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB);

ii) have a track record of having built at least two (2) units of similar facilities as described above; and

iii) demonstrate their financial standing to undertake the project .

Interested Contractors are kindly requested to register their interest by email soonest possible, by enclosing all the relevant documents to the following persons:-

— Sdr Harnarinder Singh (harnarinder.singh@gmail.com) , AND

— Sdr Gurcharan Singh (chaney672001@yahoo.com)

On behalf of Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia

Sdr Amarjit Singh

Chairman, Khalsa Land Development Committee

Harjinder Singh

Jathedar, Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia

18th May 2021