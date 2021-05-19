Hey! My lockdown paintings are on display

By Asia Samachar | INTERVIEW | Malaysia |

Vishal J Singh is no stranger to readers of Asia Samachar. We have been treated to many of his ideas as how gurdwaras can be designed. Click here to view them.

The aspiring architect is equally adept at painting. Two of his recent paintings are on display at the Zhan Art Space in The School at Jaya One, in Petaling Jaya, Selangor for an exhibition called “Duality”. Called “The Illusion of the Real”, they will be on display until 23 May 2021.

We caught up with Vishal, a project architect with at a Kuala Lumpur-based architectural firm, to find out more about his work.

How and when did you first start painting / making art?

Well, it started in primary school and then of course continued till secondary school. I was active in the art club and I enjoyed doing art as I found it very satisfying and therapeutic even. I had taken my interest in art to architecture school but the focus there was more on technical drawings, although we were encouraged to do sketches, diagrams, and perspectives and such for our assignments.

Once university ended and worked started the focus then was more on architectural design and conceptual presentations and technical works, so the other aspects of art based on abstract or whimsical notions were brushed aside for the longest time.

Then, last year, during the first MCO, I took part in the Ramadan Sketch Challenge 2020. I was completely free at the time because all work was suspended, so I thought why not indulge in sketching and doodling again. The challenge continued for 30 days (during the month when Muslims fast) and it allowed me to rediscover my love for drawing, painting, colouring and such.

Even after the sketch challenge was over, I had a friend in Hong Kong who kept encouraging me to do one every week. I decided it was a worthwhile venture to take and so I continued, resulting in more than 60 pieces.

The biggest surprise, however, was when another friend had asked me to send my art portfolio consisting of my sketches to a local art gallery. And thanks to those sketches, in early January this year I received a formal invite to have two new pieces displayed for an exhibition.

Needless to say I was thrilled, and I presented two pieces called “The Illusion of the Real” that are currently being displayed till May 23rd 2021 at Zhan Art Space in The School at Jaya One, in Petaling Jaya, Selangor for an exhibition called “Duality”.

What motivates you to paint?

A sense of commitment that if I need to prepare something by a specific deadline, I’ll do everything I can to meet that deadline to the best of my capabilities. Plus, I do look forward to the process of actually thinking and creating art rather than just finishing it for the sake of finishing it. A good deal of my work can be found here.

What inspired you to start painting?

The Ramadan Sketch Challenge in 2020 organized by KL Skecthnation. It did start from there last year.

What is the story behind these particular paintings and what inspired these painting?

These paintings are two separate pieces that are meant to be read as a singular piece called “The Illusion of the Real”. It talks about how the idea of shadow puppet and a dancer perform for the public under the assumed notion that they act on their free will, but the reality is they are both controlled by the unseen. In essence, between the shadows and the light, they are both directed and controlled without being realized.

This metaphor extends to the life of people as well, who very often believe that they have the choice or free will to do whatever they like, but more often than not, they too are being directed by invisible forces, such as personal responsibilities, commitments, consequences of their decisions and so forth, hence the title “ The Illusion of the Real”.

What do you do for work other than make art?

I’m a currently working for local architectural firm in KL as a project architect and occasionally write articles calling for the adoption of contemporary ideas and concepts in the design of Gurdwaras for Asia Samachar.

