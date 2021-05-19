Sikhs getting Covid-19 vaccine jab

By Asia Samachar | UNITED STATES |

In mid-April, more than 150 doses of the Covid-19 vaccination were administered in a session supported by a gurdwara in the United States. In a social media posting, Tampa Gurdwara thanked the Cory Lake Isles (CLI) Beach Club for generously opening the event to all members. Here are some photos they shared.

RELATED STORY:

Singapore Sikhs hold dialogue on Covid-19 vaccination (Asia Samachar, 24 April 2021)