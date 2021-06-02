IN LOVING MEMORY: Sarjit Singh (1941-2020), Ex-TNB

1st YEAR BARSI: Sukhmani Sahib and Sahej Path Da Bhog on 12 June 2021 (Saturday), from 2.30pm to 5pm, at Central Sikh Temple (2 Towner Road, Singapore, 327804) | Singapore

ਆਗਿਆ ਆਵੈ ਆਗਿਆ ਜਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਜਾ ਭਾਵੈ ਤਾ ਲਏ ਸਮਾਇ ॥੬॥

Aagiaa Aavai Aagiaa Jaae || Naanak Jaa Bhaavai Thaa Leae Samaae ||6||

By His Will we come, and by His Will we go. O Nanak, when it pleases Him, then He absorbs us into Himself. ||6|| (SGGS, 294)

SARJIT SINGH S/O MEHAR SINGH (Ex-TNB)

(28 February 1941 – 28 July 2020)

Restricted to 50pax, family/friends are kindly requested to limit their time to allow others to pay their respects.

Contact: Sureshjit Singh +65 9856 9417

