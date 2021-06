Bhagwan Kaur (1940-2021), Air Panas

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2.30pm, 5 June 2021 (Saturday) at Jalan Kuari, Cheras Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. Hearse leaves No 2, Lorong Air Jernih 2, Air Panas, Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, at 1.30pm | Malaysia

BHAGWAN KAUR W/O LATE CHAND SINGH JETHUKE

Passed away peacefully on 4 June 2021.

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.30pm, 5 June 2021 (Saturday) at Jalan Kuari, Cheras Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Hearse leaves No 2, Lorong Air Jernih 2, Air Panas, Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, at 1.30pm.

Contact:

Dato Narender Singh 019-266 1707

Malkith Singh 012-288 0557

Ajit Singh 014-629 9639

(Due to FMCO SOP, the funeral is limited only to 10 people consisting of family members only. We understand if you’re unable to attend due to the restrictions and we thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.)

| Entry: 5 June 2021 | Source: Family