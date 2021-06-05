Punjab Kaur (1930 – 2021), Sentul

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2.30pm, 5 June 2021 (Saturday) at the Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. Last Respects: 12.30 noon to 2.30pm, 5 June 2021 (Saturday) | Malaysia

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MDM PUNJAB KAUR A/P LATE RAM SINGH

(wife of late Sampuran Singh a/l Bhanga Singh)

(1930 – 2021)

Village: Khosa-Khotla, Jilla Moga

Age 91. Passed away peacefully on 4 June 2021 (Friday)

Leaving behind:

Children / Spouse:

Gurdeep Singh Johal

Gurmeet Singh Johal / Amrjit Kaur Johal

Kuldeep Kaur Johal

Jagjeet Kaur Johal / Gurdit Singh Gill

Charanjeet Singh Johal

Grandchildren:

Nashvinder Singh Gill

Hasvinder Singh Gill

Satvinder Singh Gill

And a host of relatives.

Her gentle and kind spirit lives on in her loved ones. She will be very deeply missed.

Saskaar/Cremation: 2.30pm, 5 June 2021 (Saturday) at the Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. Last Respects: 12.30 noon to 2.30pm, 5 June 2021 (Saturday).

Due to the FMCO, it is strictly among immediate family members only. In light of the FMCO, the Path da Bhog will be held privately. We truly appreciate your thoughts and prayers.

Contacts:

Gurdeep Singh Johal : 012-685 0712

Gurmeet Singh Johal: 013-296 4921

| Entry: 5 June 2021 | Source: Family