Sardarni Mukhtiar Kaur Sidhu (1930-2021), Ampang

PATH DA BHOG: Passed away peacefully on 11 June 2021. Antim Ardaas and Path Da Bhog to be held privately on 20 June 2021 among family members | Malaysia
ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲੀ ਸੰਪੂਰਨੁ ਥੀਆ ਰਾਮ ॥
Sūraj kirṇi milē jal kā jalu hūā rām ॥ Jōtī jōti ralī sampūrnu thīā rām ॥
SARDARNI MUKHTIAR KAUR SIDHU D/O LATE SADHU SINGH SIDHU
13.04.1930 – 11.06.2021
Village: Rode, District: Moga
WIFE OF LATE SADHU SINGH GILL (KALEKE – AMPANG)
Passed away peacefully on 11 June 2021
There are no words to express our gratitude for all the prayers and sacrifices you have made in always making us your top priority in life. We will miss and treasure your unconditional love, warmth, guidance and endless support ma, bheji, naniji and maaji ~ Maava Thandiya Chaava.
Death leaves heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Dearly missed & fondly remembered by:
Children (Spouse):
Surjit Kaur (Late Minder Singh Klar)
Gurdev Kaur (Late Balwant Singh Sidhu)
Surjit Singh Gill (Sukhwant Kaur)
Jasmail Kaur (Sarjeet Singh Chattey)
Late Malkit Singh Gill (Daljit Kaur)
Grandchildren (Spouse):
Sharanjit Kaur Klar
Gurmit Kaur Klar (Daljit Singh Gill)
Daljit Singh Klar
Taranjit Kaur Sidhu
Sangeeta Kaur Gill
Jefvinder Singh Gill
Charandave Kaur Chattey (Harvinderjit Singh Sidhu)
Akashdeep Singh Gill
Karandeep Singh Gill
Great-Grandchildren:
Angadveer Singh Sidhu, Jannatpreeth Kaur Sidhu
In light of the FMCO (and its SOP), the Antim Ardaas and Path Da Bhog will be held privately on 20 June 2021 among family members. The family truly appreciate and thank everyone for their kind thoughts, prayers and support during this time of grief.
