Sardarni Mukhtiar Kaur Sidhu (1930-2021), Ampang

SARDARNI MUKHTIAR KAUR SIDHU D/O LATE SADHU SINGH SIDHU

13.04.1930 – 11.06.2021

Village: Rode, District: Moga

WIFE OF LATE SADHU SINGH GILL (KALEKE – AMPANG)

Passed away peacefully on 11 June 2021

There are no words to express our gratitude for all the prayers and sacrifices you have made in always making us your top priority in life. We will miss and treasure your unconditional love, warmth, guidance and endless support ma, bheji, naniji and maaji ~ Maava Thandiya Chaava.

Death leaves heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Dearly missed & fondly remembered by:

Children (Spouse):

Surjit Kaur (Late Minder Singh Klar)

Gurdev Kaur (Late Balwant Singh Sidhu)

Surjit Singh Gill (Sukhwant Kaur)

Jasmail Kaur (Sarjeet Singh Chattey)

Late Malkit Singh Gill (Daljit Kaur)

Grandchildren (Spouse):

Sharanjit Kaur Klar

Gurmit Kaur Klar (Daljit Singh Gill)

Daljit Singh Klar

Taranjit Kaur Sidhu

Sangeeta Kaur Gill

Jefvinder Singh Gill

Charandave Kaur Chattey (Harvinderjit Singh Sidhu)

Akashdeep Singh Gill

Karandeep Singh Gill