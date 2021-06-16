Dutch Lady names marketing dynamo Ramjeet Kaur Virik as MD for Malaysia

Ramjeet will also assume the role of executive director for DLMI and a member of DLMI board, reporting to Berndt Kodden, FrieslandCampina president for specialised nutrition (global).

She takes over from Tarang Gupta who will be appointed as MD for Alaska Milk Corp in Philippines, a subsidiary of Dutch multinational dairy company Royal FrieslandCampina NV.

Marketing dynamo Ramjeet Kaur Virik will be the new managing director of Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd (DLMI), effective 2 July 2021.

Ramjeet who is currently DLMI’s marketing director for consumer dairy, joined the company in 2011 as marketing manager for dairy-based beverages, subsequently moving to Indonesia in the same capacity for PT Frisian Flag Indonesia sweetened condensed milk category and later as international marketing manager based in Singapore.

In January 2018, Ramjeet was promoted as marketing director for consumer dairy at DLMI where she led the portfolio and strengthen its market position in past three years.

Ramjeet 44, who is Malaysian, has more than 20 years of rich experience in the consumer marketing and business development, holding leadership positions in several multinational companies and is well suited to lead DLMI’s main purpose of nourishing the nation, the company said in a statement.

Incorporated in 1963, DLMI is a major dairy company in Malaysia. It is owned by one of the largest dairy cooperative companies in the world, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, a Dutch multinational dairy company.

DLMI was the first milk company to be listed on Bursa Malaysia in 1968 and the first to introduce formulated milk powder for children in Malaysia in 1988.