Bachinor (1936-2021), Batu Caves

Sūraj kirṇi milē jal kā jalu hūā rām ॥ Jōtī jōti ralī sampūrnu thīā rām ॥

As the ray blends with the Sun and water becomes water, so merges the human light in the Supreme Light and becomes perfect. (SGGS, 846)

BACHINOR A/P CHANAN SINGH

27.10.1936 – 20.6.2021

Village: Jaimal Singh Wala

Husband: Late Sardar Naginder Singh A/L Hamir Singh

Children / Spouses:

Sarjit Kaur – Late Harmindar Singh

Sarjit Singh – Gurmit Kaur

Mokand Singh – Saraswathy

Malkit Singh – Kalwant Kaur

Jit Kaur – Charanjit Singh

Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 21 June 2021 (Monday) at Krematorium DBKL Cheras, Jalan Kuari, Taman Pertama, 55300 Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Cortège leaves No 22, Jalan 2, Kampung Laksamana, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor at 1pm

Path da Bhog: To be confirmed

Contact:

Malkit Singh – 0196116181

Sarjit Singh – 0193565519

Ma, there has not been anyone like you. You’ve been the light along and at the end of the tunnel, always, guiding us, directly and indirectly to be the best versions of ourselves. Thank you, we love you, and you will always be in our hearts and memories.