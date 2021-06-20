Bachinor (1936-2021), Batu Caves

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 3pm, 21 June 2021 (Monday) at Krematorium DBKL Cheras, Jalan Kuari, Taman Pertama, 55300 Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. Cortège leaves No 22, Jalan 2, Kampung Laksamana, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor at 1pm | Malaysia
ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲੀ ਸੰਪੂਰਨੁ ਥੀਆ ਰਾਮ ॥
Sūraj kirṇi milē jal kā jalu hūā rām ॥ Jōtī jōti ralī sampūrnu thīā rām ॥
As the ray blends with the Sun and water becomes water, so merges the human light in the Supreme Light and becomes perfect. (SGGS, 846)
BACHINOR A/P CHANAN SINGH
27.10.1936 – 20.6.2021
Village: Jaimal Singh Wala
Husband: Late Sardar Naginder Singh A/L Hamir Singh
Children / Spouses:
Sarjit Kaur – Late Harmindar Singh
Sarjit Singh – Gurmit Kaur
Mokand Singh – Saraswathy
Malkit Singh – Kalwant Kaur
Jit Kaur – Charanjit Singh
Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 21 June 2021 (Monday) at Krematorium DBKL Cheras, Jalan Kuari, Taman Pertama, 55300 Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Cortège leaves No 22, Jalan 2, Kampung Laksamana, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor at 1pm
Path da Bhog: To be confirmed
Contact:
Malkit Singh – 0196116181
Sarjit Singh – 0193565519
Ma, there has not been anyone like you. You’ve been the light along and at the end of the tunnel, always, guiding us, directly and indirectly to be the best versions of ourselves. Thank you, we love you, and you will always be in our hearts and memories.
In light of the MCO (and its SOP), the cremation is limited to immediate family members. We understand if you’re unable to attend due to the restrictions and we thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.
Entry: 20 June 2021 | Source: Family
